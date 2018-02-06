Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi and Twitter is freaking out

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West host a dinner and preview of their new apps launching soon. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2015 Getty Images)

At least the Kardashians keep it... interesting?

Two weeks ago Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed that they named their third child, a baby girl, Chicago. Now, sister Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby girl with beau Travis Scott, born Feb 1: Stormi.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Twitter promptly had a field day.

I mean, did nobody tell Kylie about Stormy Daniels? — Alessandra T Codinha (@ATCodinha) February 6, 2018

Kylie called the baby Stormi. Imagine in a few years they name a hurricane after her! Hurricane Stormi. Storm Stormi. Obsessed 😂 #Stormi #kyliesbaby — Aisling Keenan (@aislingmkeenan) February 6, 2018

i hope there’s a good explanation for kylie naming her kid stormi — sam geis (@sammgeiss) February 6, 2018

kylie’s baby’s name is Stormi. ask me how pissed I am — sav (@VannahMcWhorter) February 6, 2018

SO CUTE AHHH I LOVE THE NAME STORMI!!!!!!!! @KylieJenner — Ivi//🌹🙈❤️ (@SparkleQueenIvi) February 6, 2018

When you let a 20 yr old have a baby, you get the name Stormi #KylieJenner — Sam (@slambam93) February 6, 2018

Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it's just Reign Over by North Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Qcv3jLy8Cq — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) February 6, 2018

Jenner's rep, Carrie Gordon, confirmed the baby's name to USA TODAY. No word yet if her last name is Jenner or Scott.

Stormi's cousins are North, Saint and Chicago from Aunt Kim, and Dream from Uncle Rob. Aunt Kourtney provided playmates with relatively tame names by comparison: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

