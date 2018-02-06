WFMY
Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi and Twitter is freaking out

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , TEGNA 9:56 PM. EST February 06, 2018

At least the Kardashians keep it... interesting?

Two weeks ago Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed that they named their third child, a baby girl, Chicago. Now, sister Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby girl with beau Travis Scott, born Feb 1: Stormi.

 

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

 Twitter promptly had a field day.

Jenner's rep, Carrie Gordon, confirmed the baby's name to USA TODAY. No word yet if her last name is Jenner or Scott.

Stormi's cousins are North, Saint and Chicago from Aunt Kim, and Dream from Uncle Rob. Aunt Kourtney provided playmates with relatively tame names by comparison: Mason, Penelope and Reign. 

Can't get enough of the Kardashian-Jenners? You can see Kylie's pregnancy video here.

