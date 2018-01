Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering (Photo: Thinkstock, Petrovich9)

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.The tsunami warning was issued at around 4:35 a.m. EST, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System website.

© 2018 Associated Press