McMaster: Russian meddling in U.S. elections is beyond dispute

Herbert Raymond McMaster, Lieutenant General, National Security Advisor to the President of the USA delivers a speech at the 2018 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

H.R. McMaster was speaking at an international conference in Munich in response to a question from a Russian delegate.

He spoke shortly after an appearance at the same gathering by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who had dismissed as "just claptrap" allegations of Russian meddling found in U.S. indictments handed down Friday.

Referring to the indictment of 13 Russians, McMaster said that “with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now incontrovertible” of Russia cyber-meddling.

McMaster's sharp accusations were the most pointed from a high White House official regarding charges of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The comments also reflected a decided shift from the Trump White House regarding Russia's possible role.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

In the past, Trump has regularly dismissed claims of Russian involvement as a "hoax" while at other times has said that meddling could be the work of Russia or simply the work of some "400-pound" guy working in a basement.

McMaster also pointedly rejected an idea floated by Trump in a tweet in July in which he said he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin "forming an impenetrable Cyber Security Unit ... so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..."

Although Trump later attempted to back away from the position, McMaster on Saturday drove a clear stake into it.

Scoffing at the notion of working with Russia on cybersecurity, McMaster, “we would love to have a cyber dialogue when Russia is sincere about curtailing its sophisticated form of espionage.”

