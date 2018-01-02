Mega Millions up to $418M for Friday's drawing; Powerball drawing is tonight

Those who didn't win the $361 million Mega Millions jackpot drawn Jan 2, 2018, can look forward to a $440 Powerball grand prize the next night. (Photo: Matt Kryger, The Indianapolis Star)

What would have been the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever now has the potential to become its fourth largest prize.

No one matched all six numbers, including the Mega Ball, in Tuesday night's drawing, Mega Millions officials said early Wednesday.

The winning numbers you didn't get? 01, 42, 47, 64 and 70; the Mega Ball was 22.

The odds of winning Tuesday's $361 million jackpot were more than 1 in 302 million. Those odds remain the same for Friday's $418 million top prize.

But lottery aficionados have a second multi-million-dollar lotto to look forward to: Wednesday night's $440 million Powerball jackpot, the ninth largest in that game's history. Its odds of winning are 1 in more than 292 million.

Mega Millions was modified in October with new rules and a ticket price increase, more than doubling the starting jackpots.

Such large jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions are rare, said Dennis Rosebrough, public relations director for the Hoosier Lottery. Typically, if one hits, the other continues to grow.

"The games were designed this way," he said. "Because we know that our players are driven — they’re motivated by big jackpots."

What happens if no one wins? The jackpot will continue to grow, and players will have another chance to win, Rosebrough said.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. Friday, and the next Powerball drawing is scheduled for the same time Saturday.

Ever wonder what that Mega Millions Megaplier could do? It multiplies those consolation prizes for players who didn't get all the numbers but got some.

For example, a person who matched all five Mega Millions numbers but didn't get the Mega Ball normally would win $1 million. Tuesday night's 4x Megaplier would boost that to $4 million. And even matching the Mega Ball, generally guaranteed to get you $2, would raise your stakes to $8.

