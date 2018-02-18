NHL fans ejected for comments at black player

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Devante Smith-Pelly #25 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Capital One Arena on December 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

Several fans in Chicago were ejected from the Blackhawks' game against the Washington Capitals for comments directed at Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

Smith-Pelly, who was in the penalty box, was visibly upset by what the fans said and picked up his stick and confronted them through the glass about it. Per the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, the group was saying "basketball, basketball, basketball," at Smith-Pelly, who is black. A group of four, per Khurshudyan, were kicked out of the game after the off-ice official confirmed what the fans were saying.

Fans next to the penalty box said "basketball, basketball, basketball" to Smith-Pelly when he was in the penalty box, according to a Caps spokesman. DSP was understandably upset. The off-ice official confirmed what happened and the fans were booted. That's the holdup for Trotz. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 18, 2018

The Blackhawks released the following statement after the game, acknowledging the incident:

"We were made aware of an incident at tonight's game involving a small group of attendees who made harmful comments directed at Washington Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly. The fans were immediately removed and we apologize to Smith-Pelly and the Washington Capitals organization. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone who attends our games and these actions will never be tolerated."

Statement on the incident at tonight's game pic.twitter.com/7o02AaLQwz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 18, 2018

“There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or our country for racism and I think it’s disgusting. There's no place for it," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said postgame.

“There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or in our country for racism.” — #Caps Coach Barry Trotz on an incident involving Devante Smith-Pelly on Saturday in Chicago. Four fans were ejected for taunting DSP when he was in penalty box. pic.twitter.com/kxn3uClSBY — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) February 18, 2018

NBC Sports Washington's Tarik El-Bashir reported Smith-Pelly would likely "address the situation at the next media availability."

February is "Hockey is for Everyone" month in the NHL, and the incident occurred during a 7-1 Blackhawks win.

