Owl Perched In Roadway Prompts Response From Missouri Officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police officers from south St. Louis County were called to assist an owl Wednesday night.
According to a Facebook post from the department, they were called to assist the owl who appeared to be in distress and wouldn’t leave the roadway.
Eventually, the owl left on its own.
Last month a Highway Patrol Trooper in Kernersville, NC rescued an injured owl from Interstate 40.
The Owl dubbed 'I-40 Owl' by WFMY News 2 staff is on the road to recovery at a wildllife rehab center in Huntersville, NC.
