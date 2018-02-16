A woman embraces a boy during a powerful earthquake in Mexico City on February 16, 2018. Mexico's National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: YURI CORTEZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

A massive earthquake hit Mexico Friday evening, leaving buildings shaking throughout the southern portion of the country.

The earthquake was first measured as a 7.5-magnitude and later lowered to having a 7.2-magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was found along the Pacific coast near Santiago Ixtayutla, a town in Oaxaca in the southwestern area of the country.

There is no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Videos on social media show people in the streets grabbing onto a car as the ground started shaking. Footage inside a building show lights swaying back and forth with people lined up along a hallway.

It's unclear if any damage or injuries were reported.

Whoa. Here’s the earthquake in Mexico visibly shaking the Milenio newsroom. Good vibes to our neighbors to the South. Hope everyone is healthy and out of harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/pJWrlDIBSU — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2018

