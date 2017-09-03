Prince William and Duchess Kate Expecting Third Child

WARSAW, POLAND - JULY 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Warsaw airport to start a 3 day tour on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: (Photo by Arthur Edwards / Pool/ Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON - Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.



The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.



William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.





