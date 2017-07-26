Rare Double 'Fujwhara' Effect Coming For Pacific Storms

The East Pacific Hurricane season is usually under the radar, but the coming days could make headlines if it all comes together.

Most storms form off the coast of Mexico and drift off to the West into cooler water, or harsher upper level winds and fall apart. Most of these storms just don't impact people, so it's a busy area for storms but not one we cover a lot.

The next few days could be really interesting though, and two current hurricanes, Irwin and Hilary, might start to rotate around a larger area of low pressure. The image you see on satellite when two tropical systems meet looks like a rare dance as they rotate around. A super-sized pinwheel of tropical moisture and a phenomena called the "Fujiwhara effect." It's something to see, but not too much more than that.

The one side issue to worry about is that if the storms move north, there could be a slingshot effect and help the storms drift farther north then they typically would. This does not mean that a super hurricane is coming to California, far from it.

What it does do, is set the stage for a big batch of really wet and humid air that could get pulled into Southern California. When that happens, it can create perfect conditions for thunderstorms and brief, but heavy, rain. Flash flooding can also be an issue and with some storms getting close in prior years, we have seen rare summer flooding in parts of Southern California.

So, for the next week or so, it actually is worth looking far to the south to see if the dots connect and we get some side impact from these two storms.

