Anthony Scaramucci attends the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Anthony Scaramucci is out at the White House.

The New York Times reports that President Trump removed Scaramucci from his role as White House Communications Director on Monday, less than two weeks after Scaramucci took the job.

Scaramucci's arrival led to the resignations of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

