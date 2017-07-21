WFMY
Close

Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

Melissa McCarthy is hosting SNL this weekend and it couldn't be better timing. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

TEGNA 12:19 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times. 

Spicer "vehemently" objected to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, according to the New York Times' Glenn Thrush.

Scaramucci is a frequent defender of the president on television and was a fixture at Trump Tower during Trump's transition. He'd be filling the role left by Mike Dubke, who announced his resignation in May.

Spicer has been doing double duty filling in in the weeks since. Scaramucci had once expected to be named head of the White House office that coordinates the administration's outreach to the business community and other interest groups. But that plan was scuttled due to questions surrounding the sale of his hedge fund.

 

 

 

 

 

The Associated Press and USA TODAY contributed to this report. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories