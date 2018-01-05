Reports: FBI investigating Clinton Foundation

Former U.S. Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton speaks at a press conference announcing a new initiative between the Clinton Foundation, United Nations Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies on December 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

The FBI is investigating the Clinton Foundation to determine whether the charity engaged in any illegal activities when Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state, according to multiple reports.

The Justice Department launched the new investigation and is looking into whether the foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics, according to The Hill who spoke with law enforcement officials and first reported the inquiry.

The officials told The Hill that the probe is investigating whether the Clintons promised or granted any policy favors in return for charitable donations to the foundation when Hillary Clinton was secretary state from 2009 to 2013.

It is still unclear what specific interactions or donations agents are investigating.

FBI agents in Little Rock, Ark., where the foundation was started, are leading the investigation and interviewed at least one witness last month, The Hill reported.

In a statement reported by the Washington Post, Clinton Foundation spokesman Craig Minassian said: “Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false. None of this has made us waver in our mission to help people. The Clinton Foundation has demonstrably improved the lives of millions of people across America and around the world while earning top ratings from charity watchdog groups in the process. There are real issues in our society needing attention that the Clinton Foundation works hard to solve every day. So we’re going to stay focused on what really matters.”

