WFMY
Close

Rev. Billy Graham to Lie in Honor at US Capitol Rotunda

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:07 AM. EST February 22, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that the late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda.

Ryan announced that members of the public will be invited to pay their respects to the famed evangelist, also known as America’s Pastor.

Timeline for this, according to Ryan's announcement:

On Wednesday, February 28, the late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1.

Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a bicameral service. 

RELATED | ‘Well Done Good, Faithful Servant’ | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Life Of A True Servant | Remembering America's Pastor Billy Graham

WFMY

'By The Time You Read This, I Will Be In Heaven': Billy Graham's Final Column

WFMY

Billy Graham A Close Friend To The Civil Rights Movement

WFMY

‘Well Done Good, Faithful Servant' | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

WFMY

'He Just Gave Out': Rev. Billy Graham Died Alone, Peacefully in His Sleep

WFMY

Leaders Across Carolinas Remember Billy Graham

WFMY

Triad Reacts to Rev. Billy Graham's Death

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories