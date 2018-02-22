Rev. Billy Graham to Lie in Honor at US Capitol Rotunda

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that the late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda.

Ryan announced that members of the public will be invited to pay their respects to the famed evangelist, also known as America’s Pastor.

Timeline for this, according to Ryan's announcement:

On Wednesday, February 28, the late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1.

Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a bicameral service.

