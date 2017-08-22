Rosé in a pouch is the Capri-Sun adults have been waiting for

Electric Rosé Wine Company is trying to make rosé in a pouch the next big thing. (Photo: Electric Rosé Wine Company)

Ah the joys of sipping Rosé in the summer.

You know, except for the glass bottle, the corkscrew, the cumbersome process of hiding such accoutrements in your purse at your kid’s soccer/baseball/football game.

Fear no more.

Rosé in a pouch is here. And it’s glorious.

Just like your child’s juice box, it comes with its own straw, is easily portable and chills quickly. Except, it’s WINE ladies and gents.

WINE.

It appears that Cosmopolitan first reported on this miracle squeezie-drink over the weekend, but according to Electric Wine Company’s Instagram feed and YouTube videos, the genius minds behind this product have been rapidly expanding in a handful of U.S. states since April.

You can currently buy the pretty pink pouches in Georgia, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Tennessee and New Jersey.

According to the company, Electric Rose is:

Sold in packs of 6, and that’s the equivalent of 1.5 bottles of wine.

12.5 percent alcohol by volume.

the “first and only, high quality, premium rosé in a SINGLE SERVE pouch.”

Made from Chilean grapes

And if you needed any more convincing before buying some, consider this:

The company donates a portion of each purchase to Water2Wines, a charity that works to provide clean and sustainable water around the world.

Yes please.

