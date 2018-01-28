Sand Tunnel Collapses On Tourist at Florida Beach

A Texas man is in critical condition Sunday after sand collapsed on him after he reportedly dug a tunnel under the sand near Crescent Beach in St. Augustine, according to emergency personnel.

The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of A1A South, where a man was in a sand tunnel/hole parallel to a dune. Some sand collapsed and he became buried under it, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Emergency personnel arrived and removed about 2-3 feet of sand, found the patient and removed him. He was transported to Flagler Hospital and is in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

