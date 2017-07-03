Close South Korean military: North Korea test fires ballistic missile Associated Press , TEGNA 9:19 PM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - The South Korean military said Monday that North Korea launched a ballistic missile as a part of a string of test-firings in recent months. This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Officials Warn Tourist Not To Swim To New Island At Outer Banks Family dealing with painful memories Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death Food Safety Tips Mom Killed After Facebook Post 3-year-old found unresponsive in family vehicle dies at hospital Drone Spots Sharks Dangerously Close Boat Pulling People On Floats Huntersville PD rolls out teen curfew to curb crime Triad Cities Respond To "Brunch Bill" Becoming Law Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day More Stories Fun Fourth Parades, Fireworks And More Jun 20, 2017, 9:19 p.m. NC Veteran With PTSD Asks For Fireworks Courtesy Jul. 3, 2017, 3:03 p.m. 13-Year-Old Kidnapped, Held For Ransom Over Drugs:… Jul. 3, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
