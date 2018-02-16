WFMY
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Superintendent: Building Where FL School Shooting Happened Will Be Torn Down

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel details the timeline of the Florida school shooting.

CBS , WTSP 4:46 PM. EST February 16, 2018

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The fate of Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is in the air, but the one thing everyone agrees on is that no student will ever step inside it again.

It was Building 12 where alleged school shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, went on a shooting rampage on Wednesday. Seventeen people were killed, more than a dozen injured.

Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie plans to request funding from Tallahassee to construct a new building somewhere else on the campus. He wants Building 12 razed and a memorial put in its place. Florida legislators support Runcie’s plan and say they will provide the resources to make it happen.

“This building has to come down,” Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald on Friday.

“These kids are not going to go back into that building ever again,’’ said Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, told the Miami Herald.

Book, Galvano and Sen. Wilton Simpson visited the high school Thursday before attending an evening vigil for victims.

Runcie’s biggest problem now is what to do with the 900 students who use that building. Marjory Stoneman Douglas is already at 100 percent capacity so they will have to find some temporary space to place those kids.

The district will likely decide on a plan over the next 24 to 48 hours and hopes to announce a decision over the weekend.

The most likely scenario is that teachers would be the first to return in order to give them a day to prepare for the arrival of students.

 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WFMY

FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida suspect

WFMY

NC Lawmaker Says He Wants to Arm Teachers, School Staff

WFMY

Trump to meet with 'bravest people' in Florida after school shooting

WFMY

Kentucky governor blames violent video games, movies, not guns for school shootings

WFMY

Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel'

WFMY

Timeline: After school shooting, suspect went to Subway, McDonalds

WFMY

NC Lawmakers Talk About What Has To Change When It Comes To School Shootings

WFMY

Police report: Suspect confessed to Florida school shooting

WFMY

OPINION: Talking to Kids About Fla. School Shooting is Uncomfortable, But Necessary

WFMY

GoFundMe to support Florida school shooting victims

WFMY

Florida school shooting: What we know

WFMY

Florida shooting suspect bought gun legally, authorities say

WFMY

Florida Attorney General: We will pay for high school shooting victims' funerals

WFMY

Why security measures won't stop school shootings

WFMY

Florida School Shooting: Social Media Reacts

WFMY

‘It Scares The Devil Out Of Me' | Guilford Co. Sheriff Reacts To Florida School Shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories