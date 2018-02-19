Teen shot 5 times closing door during Florida shooting gets visit from sheriff

In this photo posted on the twitter account @browardsheriff on Feb. 18, 2018, Broward County sheriff Scott Israel visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges,15. (Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has joined the chorus lauding heroics of Anthony Borges, who was recovering in a hospital Monday after being shot multiple times during the carnage last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A gofundme account set up for Anthony's family says the soccer player was able to save about 20 other students by attempting to close and lock a classroom door as the gunman drew closer.

"The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital," Israel's office said in a Twitter post Sunday. "Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed."

The gofundme account, which Israel verified, says the teen was was shot in both legs and suffered a shattered thigh bone. Another bullet went through his back. The account, which set a goal of $5,000, had collected more than $100,000 Monday.

Fellow student Carlos Rodriguez told ABC News that Anthony saved his life. When the gunfire erupted, Carlos said classmates rushed to hide in the classroom. Anthony was the last one to duck into the room and was trying to close and lock the door when he was shot, Carlos said.

No one else in the room was injured, Carlos said.

"None of us knew what to do," Carlos said. "He took the initiative to just save his other classmates."

Royer Borges, Anthony's father, told ABC News that his son called him shortly after the attack and described the carnage. Others later told Borges of his son's courageous efforts.

"He just called me and says, 'Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too,'" a teary Borges said. "He's my hero."

