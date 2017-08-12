Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to "come together as one." (Aug. 12) AP
WUSA 4:27 PM. EDT August 12, 2017
