Trump on Florida shooting: ‘I really believe I'd run in there' even without weapon

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 White House business session with state governors in the State dining Room of the White House on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - While urging governors to work with him on new school safety measures, President Trump again attacked officers for not entering a Florida high school building and somehow engaging a gunman who killed 17 people with a military-style rifle.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House for talks on multiple issues.

Throughout the day, White House officials and governors caucused on a number of items in which they can work together.

In addition to gun control, topics included health care, agriculture policy, workforce development, and infrastructure.

Trump, who has proposed expanded background checks and raising the age for purchase of semi-automatic weapons to 21, is meeting with a variety of people on the gun issue. He told governors that over the weekend he had lunch with two prominent National Rifle Association officials, Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

Trump has also called for arming teachers and other school officials who receive sufficient firearms training, an idea that drew opposition from some of the governors.

"I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, during a discussion about arming teachers.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM