Trump says he will announce fake news awards

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 9:20 PM. EST January 02, 2018

President Trump will be crowing a fake news champion. 

Trump tweeted Tuesday evening he will be announcing awards for the "most dishonest and corrupt media" on Monday. 

Subjects will cover "dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories," he added. 

The president has long complained about the media's coverage of the White House and has said he uses social media to challenge news reports about his administration. 

