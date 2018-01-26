USA Gymnastics board agrees to step down in wake of Larry Nassar scandal

Larry Nassar appears in court during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

USA Gymnastics said Friday that it will comply with U.S. Olympic Committee order that calls for the board to resign after the Larry Nassar scandal.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun outlined that as part of the conditions for USA Gymnastics to maintain its status as the sport's national governing body. He gave the board six days to carry it out in an email sent Thursday to the board.

While Blackmun had called on the board to resign Wednesday in an open letter to the Olympic community, the email was far more specific in both what the USOC expects from USA Gymnastics and the repercussions if it doesn’t deliver.

The letter comes a day after former national team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and young women, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.

“We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar’s actions,” Blackmun wrote. “Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding.”

In victim impact statements during Nassar’s sentencing hearing, USA Gymnastics and the USOC repeatedly were criticized for not doing enough to protect athletes from abuse. Raisman has been the most pointed, saying in court last week that USA Gymnastics was an organization “rotting from the inside,” and calling out the USOC for its lack of public support.

While the chair, vice chair and treasurer resigned Monday, Blackmun said the rest of the 21-member board had to go, too. The federation, Blackmun wrote, needs a "categorically fresh start at the board level."

Contributing: Nancy Armour and Rachel Axon, USA TODAY Sports

© 2018 USATODAY.COM