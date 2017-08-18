WFMY
Close

Why this Trump photo from January is now going viral on Twitter

Steve Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving. Trump accepted Bannon's resignation on Friday, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist. (Aug. 18 - AP)

Anne Godlasky, USA TODAY , TEGNA 5:15 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

A photo from almost seven months ago is all of a sudden making the rounds on social media. Why? Because of the men present in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, only Vice President Pence remains. And Trump, of course.

The other top advisers pictured have since resigned or been fired from the White House: from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (out July 28), Steve Bannon (out Aug. 18), Press Secretary Sean Spicer (out July 21) and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (one of the first to go, out Feb. 13).

In a similar vein, the New York Post updated its "Survivor" cover:

 

 

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories