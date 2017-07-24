Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash Streamed on Instagram

MERCED, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in Central California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that was recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday’s crash north of Los Banos that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving a Buick Century when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road. She over-corrected the turn, which caused the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN that Sanchez filmed a video before, during and after the crash that was posted on Instagram.

KXTV reports both minors were sitting in the backseat of car without seatbelts fastened, according to Merced County Sheriff Verne Warnke.

Jacqueline was ejected from the car during the crash in Los Banos, near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165. "I killed my sister, but I don't care," Obdulia said in the extremely graphic video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."

The CHP is examining the video as part of the investigation.

Obdulia Sanchez

Mary Hernandez of Stockton recorded the Instagram story before it disappeared in the 24-hour window. Hernandez said she recorded and posted in because she sees a lot of people use social media platforms like Snapchat while driving, as Sanchez did, and this video "was like an eye opener."

Family members also tell KFSN Jacqueline Sanchez, of Stockton, was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera Sunday.

