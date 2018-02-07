WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin Finds Loaded Gun In Budget Rental Car

Credit: Shelton Benjamin

WWE superstar Shelton Benjamin was shocked to find a loaded gun in his Budget rental car four days after renting it in Little Rock.

Benjamin posted the picture on Twitter Wednesday and said Budget put his "reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy."

"I've unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F'N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment," Benjamin tweeted.

Thank you @Budget (LIT) for your great service of putting my reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy I've unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F'N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/NZj7GmtA8V — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 7, 2018

Benjamin was in Little Rock on Sunday for WWE's Pre-Game Pandemonium event where he competed in a triple threat tag team match.

We've reached out to Budget for comment on the situation.

