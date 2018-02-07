WFMY
You could win this 18K gold burger ring for professing your love to a Big Mac

If you love diamonds and Big Macs, you can win a diamond ring by writing a vow of love to a Big Mac and tweeting it to McDonalds.

Daily Blast Live , TEGNA 11:22 PM. EST February 07, 2018

You know what they say-- diamonds are a girls best friend... or was it cheeseburgers?

If you love both, you're in luck.

McDonald's is giving away a rare accessory-- the "Bling Mac," a 18 carat gold, diamond ring that looks like a Big Mac. 

But you won't find this ring at any drive-thru. In order to get your hands on it, you've got to prove your passion for those two all-beef patties.

Tweet about your love for the Big Mac to McDonald's with the hashtag #BlingMacContest to enter. Here's a taste of the competition: 

