WFMY
Close

Your Kids Can Call and Leave a Message For Santa!

Santa Claus hotline set up for children to call

10News Staff , WTSP 7:16 PM. EST December 23, 2017

Santa’s about to take off on his annual trip around the globe, but your kids can leave him a message to listen to before he goes.

Ooma, a phone and security system, has a direct line to the jolly old elf, where kid can leave him a voice mail.

They can call between now and Christmas Day to leave a message and have their wishes granted.

The number is 844-544-OOMA (6662).

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WFMY

Santa Brings Holiday Cheer To Brenner Children's Hospital

WFMY

Burlington Police Officers Put The Merry In Christmas For Kids

WFMY

Merry vs Happy Christmas

WFMY

Woods of Terror Goes From ‘Scary to Merry' For The Christmas Holiday

WFMY

Girl Asks Santa to Bring Help For Her 'Lefty'

WFMY

Santa Cam Strikes Again, Spreading Christmas Cheer

WFMY

Santa comforts grieving mom by taking touching photo with son's teddy bear

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories