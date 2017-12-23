Your Kids Can Call and Leave a Message For Santa!

Santa’s about to take off on his annual trip around the globe, but your kids can leave him a message to listen to before he goes.

Ooma, a phone and security system, has a direct line to the jolly old elf, where kid can leave him a voice mail.

They can call between now and Christmas Day to leave a message and have their wishes granted.

The number is 844-544-OOMA (6662).

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WTSP-TV