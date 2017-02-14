1 Skier Killed, Another Survives Avalanche in Colorado

One person was killed in an avalanche in a remote area of the Flat Tops Wilderness Area in Garfield County, according to Deputy Walt Stowe.
Stowe said another skier survived the avalanche.
The slide happened near Sheriff Reservoir.
A number of agencies, including Garfield, Routt, and Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Offices, are working on the rescue and recovery effort.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, avalanche conditions were rated as moderate in that area.
