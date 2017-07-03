16-Pound Baby Born In Indiana

Photo: WLKY

Seymour, IN (WLKY via CBS News) - A southern Indiana mother has given birth to what is believed to be one of the biggest babies ever born in the state.

Waylon Cole Hallett was born in Seymour on May 1, weighing 16 pounds and measuring 24.5 inches long.

His mother said he spent seven weeks in the NICU for breathing and feeding issues, but is now at home.

Waylon’s mom said at a 37-week ultrasound, doctors expected him to be around 11 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was delivered via C-section at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour and was the biggest baby ever born at the facility.

At 7 weeks old, Waylon weighs in at a whopping 17 pounds, seven ounces, the size of an average 6-month-old.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest birth ever was an Ohio baby born at 22 pounds in 1879.

