2-Alarm Fire Damages Bellagio in Las Vegas

(Photo: CBS/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (CBS/KLAS) -- Clark County Firefighters responded to a large fire overnight at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department said this was a high level response that included four engines, two trucks, three rescues, two Battalion Chiefs and one Squad. A second alarm was as a precaution and the fire is reported to be on the roof involving decorative foam on the Southside of the lake.

Fire commanders have shutdown the eastbound and westbound lanes on Flamingo Road at Las Vegas Boulevard while crews investigate.

The fire was first reported by witnesses late Thursday night.

Flames could be seen shooting from the shops and restaurants along the famous Bellagio fountains.

So far there are no injuries reported.

