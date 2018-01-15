5-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Dead In Triple Homicide

Queshan Brooks was charged with counts of murder after two shootings in Nashville. WTVF VIA METRO NASHVILLE PD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police say a man went on a shooting spree in North Nashville, killing two young sisters and then carjacked and killed an elderly man. The suspected gunman's stepmother, girls' mother, suffered a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Metro Police arrested 24-year-old Queshan Brooks on Friday. Brooks has been charged with three counts of murder along with multiple other charges, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reports.

The Tennessean reports Brooks first opened fire on his stepmother and her two daughters around 4:15 p.m. at their home. The girls, 5-year-old Samaii Daniel and 8-year-old Sammarre Daniel, died from gunshot wounds to the head.

WTVF reports that just minutes after the shooting, the suspect allegedly carjacked two men in a gold Chevrolet Impala. During the carjacking, the suspect allegedly shot the driver and the passenger. The driver, identified as 70-year-old Robert Payne, died and the passenger, identified as 52-year-old Patrick Hancock, was pistol-whipped and shot in the arm. He was last listed in critical condition.

WTVF reports that Brooks fled in the car, which then spun off Interstate 40. Police arrested Brooks after following his footprints in the snow on the Interstate, where he was walking.

