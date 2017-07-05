5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Gun Fires While He Was Playing With It

Crime Scene. Photo: File

A 5-year-old child died Tuesday after the gun he was playing with went off.

Jeremiah Brown, of Winston County, died at 12 p.m. Tuesday after he and a 6-year-old family member found an unsecured 9 mm handgun, according to Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory.

Jeremiah and the 6-year-old boy were playing with the gun in the master bedroom of the house when the gun discharged. Jeremiah sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He died instantly, Gregory said.

Jeremiah's father and grandfather, who both work nights, were inside the home asleep at the time of the shooting. Jeremiah's father was asleep on couch, authorities said.

Gregory said, at the sound of the shot, the father and the grandfather awoke, thinking someone had shot a firecracker inside the home.

"It's as bad as it can get," said Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh. "We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family of this child. It's any parent's worst nightmare, obviously."

Pugh said the incident is still under investigation but, at this time, he does not expect charges to be filed.

Jeremiah is the second child in Mississippi to be killed in an accidental shooting in less than a week. Jayden Pempleton, 5, of Jackson, died Saturday after he accidentally shot himself. No charges are expected to be filed in that case.

