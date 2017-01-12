6 Children Missing After Baltimore House Fire

Photo courtesy CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are still on the scene of a three-story house fire in Northeast Baltimore that started after midnight Thursday morning, CBS Baltimore reports.

Officials say six children are missing and may still be inside the building.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue. Fire and smoke was seen coming from all three floors of the building, eventually causing the roof to collapse. One woman and three children were taken to the hospital. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

#Baltimore FD: All 9 kids believed to be from same family, 6 missing, no reason to believe they will be found alive. @cbsbaltimore #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/K2ba6NO6DB — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) January 12, 2017

