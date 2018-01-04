75-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Snowplow

Snow Plow clearing pavement during winter storm (Photo: GMosher)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a 75-year-old man died Wednesday after getting hit by a snowplow while working to clear snow from a business parking lot in Hampton.

This happened in the 1900 block of E. Pembroke Ave.

Barry Hale, 75, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a nearby hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Hale worked as a private snow-removal contractor.

