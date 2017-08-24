$758M Powerball Jackpot: 1 Winning Ticket Sold

Lottery officials say one winning ticket was sold, in Massachusetts, for the staggering $758.7 million Powerball jackpot -- but there was confusion over where the winning ticket was sold.

On Thursday morning, officials said the jackpot winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store location in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Officials had initially said that the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety, in Watertown.

The winning numbers selected late Wednesday night were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball number 4.

The $758 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Massachusetts Lottery officials cited by CBS Boston say it's the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in North American lottery history.

But it's not the biggest prize ever: In January 2016, a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split among three winners.

Powerball says winning tickets for $2 million were bought in six states, and winners for $1 million were sold in 19 states.

The jackpot increased late Wednesday from a previous $700 million prize. At that amount, if taken as a lump sum, the jackpot is worth $443 million.

Federal income tax of 39.6 percent would dwindle the winnings down to about $267 million, and state and local taxes would also apply.

The odds of winning were -- one-in-292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot grew so large because nobody had won since June 10.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.