99-year-old Vikings Fan Gets Playoff Tickets

Millie will get to watch the Vikings in person this Sunday. (Photo: Vikings)

MINNEAPOLIS - “You’ve gotta be kidding.”

A Minnesota Vikings fan got her hands on some of the hottest tickets in town -- with a lovely thank you note from the team itself.

Millie Wall is celebrating her 100th birthday this July and thanks to her favorite team in town, she'll be doing it in the stands of the Vikes' playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team tweeted a video of Millie finding out the good news on Monday, which included a very adorable reaction from the birthday girl herself: "You've gotta be kidding."

You're never too old to attend your first #Vikings playoff game.



We can't wait for you to help us #BringItHome for your 100th birthday, Millie! pic.twitter.com/fAPO3FOFsg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2018

From Millie herself, here's what the full letter from the Vikings stated:

“We would like to invite you, one of the biggest fans, to attend our playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 14. We know you will bring us luck as we enter into this playoff run and hope to bring it home. Thank you for the many years of supporting and cheering on our team, and making us part of your life.”

