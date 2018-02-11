A Busy Drive-Thru Led to Good Samaritan Stopping Attempted Kidnapping

Yuba City Police say that a Good Samaritan stopped an attempted kidnapping Wednesday night along a busy area on Colusa Avenue.



Terry Wilson-Fernandez ended up in Yuba City aftere the drive-thru line at the fast food restaurant near his work was too long.



"I had just gotten off work," Wilson-Fernandez said. "I was going to get some food in Marysville at Jack in the Box, but that Jack in the Box was packed. So, I said, I'll just check out the one in Yuba City."



According to police, the suspect, Victor Pimental, 36, jumped out of the bushes and grabbed a woman, pulling her towards his vehicle.



"At first, I didn't even realize it was happening. It was so surreal, but after about 5 seconds, I realized that she needed help," Wilson-Fernandez said.



Wilson-Fernandez saw the woman struggling to get away from Pimental, and was able to stop him from getting away with her by pushing him out of the way as the suspect tried to shove the woman into his car.



"I didn't care if he would have tried to attack me. If he had weapons – none of that mattered. The only thing that mattered was that she was safe."

Wilson-Fernandez called police and Pimental was arrested, and booked into jail for kidnapping.

"I just give all glory to God. He put me in the right place at the right time."

