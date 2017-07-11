Ohio School Board Approves Narcan In Schools

AKRON, Ohio -- Narcan took center stage Monday night in Akron.

Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.

School resource officers have already been trained on how to use the drug.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

"I equate it to much like we have fire extinguishers in the schools, we have heart devices in the schools," says Daniel Rambler, Director of Student Services for Akron Public Schools. "We don't utilize them all the time, but we make sure we have them just in case."

The policy is expected to be in place by the start of the upcoming school year.

© 2017 WKYC-TV