Later Start Times For CA Middle And High School Students Being Considered

Incoming Stockton Edison High School sophomore Demetrio Cavens Summers always tries to be on time.

"I honestly get to places early," Cavens Summers said.

Cavens Summers is all for getting to school at a proposed 8:30 a.m. start time. But, he admits, it may make no difference for some other students.

"Kids will tend to sleep later than usual and then wake up and still be tired as they do now," he said.

Under Senate Bill 328 proposed by Democratic Senator Anthony Portantino, the school start time for middle schools and high schools would be moved to 8:30 a.m. by July 1, 2020.

Supporters of the bill say a later start time will the fight the negative effects of sleep deprivation in teenagers.

They also cite teens are "hard wired" not to sleep before 11:00 p.m., so going to bed early is not a solution.

And those for the bill say a later start time will result in increased attendance and will reduce tardiness while improving academic performance.

Opponents argue the bill does not consider the impact of parent drop off times with their other children and their work hours.

The bill was introduced in February.

It has passed the full Senate, but still awaits a vote of the full Assembly.

