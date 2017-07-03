WFMY
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Warning
Close

Baby Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Florida

WTSP 10:16 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

Okaloosa County, FL -- A seven-week-old baby is dead after deputies say the child was left in a family vehicle for several hours.

Read: 11-Year-Old Boy Invents Device To Prevent Hot Car Deaths

It happened in Okaloosa County Sunday.  Deputies received a 911 call at around 9:30pm when the child was found dead by a family member inside a van at a home in Mary Esther.

Read: What You Need To Know About Leaving Your Child In The Car

According to deputies, the family member who discovered the child was not aware that the child’s mother had put her in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle after church at around 12:45pm.

Read: Tips to prevent hot car deaths

An investigation is underway. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories