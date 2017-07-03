Baby Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Florida

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Okaloosa County, FL -- A seven-week-old baby is dead after deputies say the child was left in a family vehicle for several hours.

It happened in Okaloosa County Sunday. Deputies received a 911 call at around 9:30pm when the child was found dead by a family member inside a van at a home in Mary Esther.

According to deputies, the family member who discovered the child was not aware that the child’s mother had put her in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle after church at around 12:45pm.

An investigation is underway.

