Baby Found Alone In Car While Caretaker Eats in Restaurant

ATLANTA - A child was found alone inside of a car this morning near the intersection of Auburn and Piedmont Avenues. According to police, the boy's father was found at a nearby restaurant where he was eating.

The boy was found inside a Jeep in a near-empty parking lot.

EMT's checked him out at the scene before officers took him away. Police did say his mother was notified but did not indicate if they would be reunited this morning.

Police did not say how long the child was in the car or the man's relationship with him. He was arrested.

Late Thursday night and Friday morning the temperatures were in the high 60s and low 70s. 11Alive Meterologist Chesley McNeil said cars work like a greenhouse because the heart doesn't escape when the windows are up or just cracked.

When it's just 70 degrees outside, it takes just 10 minutes for a car to reach 90 degrees. A half hour later, the car can reach 104 degrees.

