Mom Dies Saving Her Daughter During Harvey Flooding

BEAUMONT - A Texas mom died Tuesday while saving her infant daughter during Hurricane Harvey flooding in Beaumont, Texas, according to authorities.

Beaumont Police said 41-year-old Colette Sulcer and her young female child were traveling southbound on the service road when the encountered high water.

She pulled her car into the Plaza 10 parking lot. The car got stuck and the mom left the car with her child. At some point she was swept into the canal and ended up floating about a half a mile away from her vehicle.

Two Beaumont Police Officers and two Beaumont Fire Rescue divers in a boat, spotted the mother floating with the small child. The child was holding on to her mother. The first responders got to the mother and child just before they went under a trestle.

Water was up to the trestle and first responders would not have been able to save the child if they had floated under it. Officers pulled the child and the mother on the boat and got them to the area of the 3700 block of Bayou.

The mother was unresponsive, but the child was. She is suffering from hypothermia. First responders took turns performing CPR until they could get the child to an ambulance.

Water was still high, so a citizen helped by allowing first responders to load the mother and daughter in his truck and brought them all to a waiting ambulance at Laurel and 23rd St. The mother died, but the child is in stable condition.

