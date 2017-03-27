Bobcat Fever, The 'Ebola Virus For Cats,' Confirmed In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - An illness sometimes referred to as the "Ebola virus" for cats is showing up in Central Arkansas.

The illness, known as Bobcat fever, can kill a cat less than a week after it begins to show signs of being sick. The disease occurs through a parasite transmitted by ticks.

Last week, Amber Mitchell’s cat, Walter, disappeared. After a neighborhood search, he was found nearly a week later in less than favorable conditions.

Mitchell said he was lifeless, not moving, and felt extremely hot. He had been out for days, physically unable to find his way home.

She took Walter to the vet and they put him in 24-hour care. He spent the weekend on fluids and medication and doctors diagnosed the issue as Bobcat fever. It’s something the veterinarian treating Walter said has impacted more cats in recent years.

“We used to think that it wasn't as common here, but it seems to be occurring more and more frequently,” said Dr. Paige Bonner, a veterinarian at AllPets Animal Hospital.

She said it's important to seek treatment as soon as possible if your cat seems lethargic or has a high fever.

“Even if it’s on the weekend take it to the emergency clinic without treatment they will die,” she said.

Bonner said there are multiple treatment options including fluids, various injections, antibiotics and other medications.

But those treatments aren’t always effective and Bobcat fever often has a less than 50 percent survival rate.

She said the best treatment is tick prevention all year round. Take medications to prevent fleas and ticks and check your animals regularly after they have spent time outside.

