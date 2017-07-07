Brothers In Blue Order Fallen Officer's Favorite Meal After Memorial Service

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- A group of San Antonio police officers honored the memory of their fallen brother in blue, Officer Miguel Moreno, by dining at one of his favorite restaurants and ordering a meal in his memory following his viewing Thursday evening.

SAPD shared a photo of the meal on its Facebook Page shortly after the funeral service for Officer Moreno ended on Friday.

Another moment captured for our brother in blue...Officer Miguel Moreno has been laid to rest in peace surrounded but his family and his family in blue. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, July 7, 2017

According to the imgur user who posted the photo, Officer Moreno frequented the restaurant, Tycoon Flats.

According to the restaurant, the meal, Officer Moreno's favorite burger and beer, remained at the table until after the restaurant closed that evening.

The imgur user, identified by the restaurant as the officers' server, shared these details behind the photo:

"My last table of the night was a group of police officers. They'd just attended a memorial service for a fallen officer. They ordered him a burger and a beer...I was just getting into work when it happened. So sad. He'd come in all the time."

