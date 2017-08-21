Driver Hits 2 Women Watching Eclipse, 1 Dies

A partial eclipse begins in Silverton, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017.

HYDEN, KY. - Authorities say two women watching the eclipse while standing on a sidewalk in Kentucky were struck by a car, and one has died.



State Police Trooper Jody Sims says the car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole and the pedestrians Monday in Hyden, about 120 miles southeast of Lexington.



Sims says 23-year-old Mackenzie P. Hays was pronounced dead, and 41-year-old Rhonda Belcher was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Thirty-eight-year-old motorist Alyssa Noble was taken to a medical center. The condition of Wooton and Noble weren't immediately known.



State Police Capt. Jennifer Sandlin confirmed the pedestrians were viewing the partial eclipse. Police didn't say what caused the crash.

