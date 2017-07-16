Child, 3 Others Hit By Lightning At SC Beach

(Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.-- Charleston County dispatch confirms to WCBD that a call came in at 12:42 p.m. for four people struck by lightning on the Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Police, Isle of Palms Fire and Charleston County EMS all responded to Ocean Point Drive which is located in Wild Dunes.

The National Weather Service Charleston confirms four people were transported via EMS to the hospital.

The Island Eye News, which covers the island, reported that three adults and a child who was being held by an adult were taken to a hospital after the incident.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported the scene was still active as of 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

