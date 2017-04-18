Cleveland Murder Suspect Found Dead of Suicide in Erie, Pa.

ERIE, PA. - Steve Stephens, the man wanted for killing a 74-year-old man and uploading the video to Facebook Easter Sunday, has been found dead inside a car in Erie, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed Stephens' identity.

According to GoErie.com, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white Ford Fusion near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cleveland Mayor's Office has announced plans for a news conference at noon. WFMY News 2 plans to stream it live here and on Facebook.

The car was headed westbound into Erie and is stopped in the westbound lane of Buffalo Road across from Burton Elementary School, according to GoErie. The school grounds have been blocked off.

On Sunday, Stephens allegedly shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., on E. 93rd Street and posted video of the killing to his Facebook account. Stephens also went live on Facebook to confess to the murder. His account has since been disabled and the videos are no longer public.

