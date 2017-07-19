Confederate Monument Moving To FL Cemetery

The 106-year-old Memoria en Aeterna statue outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse is photographed. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Commission has voted to move the Confederate Monument outside the county courthouse.

Hillsborough county commission voted 4-2 Wednesday to move the Confederate monument and give it to the Daughters of the Confederacy. It will be moved to Brandon family cemetery.

Commissioners voted last month 4-3 to keep the 106-year-old Memoria en Aeterna statue at its current location at 401 North Jefferson St.

Commissioner Les Miller is leading the charge to get the Confederate monument moved off of county property.

"It has to go," Miller said. "This is not the proper place for it."

Our partners at the Tampa Bay Times report a majority of the Hillsborough County commissioners now support removing the Memoria en Aeterna statue from its downtown location.

The Times reports a Tampa lawyer has volunteered to cover the cost of relocating the monument, which would likely exceed $100,000.





Commissioner Victor Crist is among the commissioners who has changed positions. Crist is now in favor of moving the monument, but he can’t attend Wednesday’s meeting.

"I hope that one of the three commissioners that {are} going to be there that voted against this will have a change of heart, and a change of mind, and do the right thing, and move this monument off of Hillsborough County government property," Miller said. "That's all I'm asking to have done."

Crist, Commissioner Sandy Murman and Commissioner Stacy White have worked on securing a new location for the monument the past few weeks.

The Hillsborough County Commission meeting is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at 601 East Kennedy Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.

A protest of the Confederate statue is set for 7 a.m. at 401 North Jefferson St.

