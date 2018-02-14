Cookies Possibly Laced With Pot Seized From Maine Daycare

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police seized several batches of homemade cookies made for staff at a daycare Wednesday after staff members reporting feeling high after eating them.

Bangor Police responded to the Watch Me Shine daycare on Gilman Avenue just before 10 a.m. Daycare staff reported a parent provided the baked goods. The children at the daycare did not eat the cookies.

Several staff members reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication," according to police.

Police say Watch Me Shine management and investigators contacted all the parents and closed the daycare for the rest of the day.

Tiffany Nowicki, the owner of Watch Me Shine, told NEWS CENTER Maine the daycare will never allow outside food again after this incident. She declined to comment further pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials were on scene all day Wednesday and the cookies will be sent to a lab for a series of tests.

The investigation is ongoing.

