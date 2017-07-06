Couple Accused Of Assault Over Cold Chicken In Custody

Nathaniel Eric Smith, left, and Latasha Smith (Photo: Custom)

PEMBROKE, Ga. -- A couple accused of attacking a woman and her daughter because they were served cold chicken at a Georgia food stand has surrendered.

Baxley Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nathaniel and Latasha Smith turned themselves in Wednesday. Authorities say the Smiths face aggravated assault charges following the June 22 attack caught on surveillance video in Baxley, a southeast Georgia town.





Talking to mother & daughter assaulted by 2 customers who complained their food was cold. Beat down caught on camera. Story tonight @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/SmtJixS1Et — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) June 23, 2017

Police say the couple assaulted Qwik Chick food stand owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter because of the portion size and temperature of their order. Norris refunded their money and told them she had called police. Police say that's when Latasha Smith, 28, punched Norris, breaking her nose. The surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith, 45, punching the teen as she tried to help her mother.

Baxley's police chief told CBS affiliate WTOC they have not started questioning the two or asking where they've been since the attack.

The Journal-Constitution reports the two turned themselves in at the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, outside Savannah, and they were transported back to Appling County where the incident occurred, about 80 miles inland.

The Smiths are facing charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children, reports WTOC. They'll go before a magistrate judge who will decide whether or not to set a bond.

The U.S. Marshals joined the search for the pair and a $2,000 reward was offered for their capture, the paper reports.

It wasn't immediately known if either one has a lawyer.

